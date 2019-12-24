Thank you for allowing me to take a moment this evening to spotlight one of our district’s most veteran and valued support staff members, Judy Floerke.
Mrs. Floerke has served the students, staff and families at Rockwell for over 30 years as a paraprofessional. The first group of students she welcomed onto the playground on her first day on the job would be 36 years old now with thriving careers and families of their own — I am sure still utilizing the friendship and citizenship skills she reinforced with them on the playground.
And 30 years of special holiday projects being prepped that those children now pull out and show their children from their elementary years.
This week, many of those same projects have been completed by our current students, which made me think back to where her journey began.
Thirty years ago, the year was 1989. George Bush Sr. was President of the United States, the top-selling car was the Honda Accord, the top-grossing movie was “Batman,” and the most popular song was “Look Away” by Chicago. Students on the playground were hoping that Santa would bring them a Gameboy.
Over the past 30 years, Mrs. Floerke has become a well-respected member of the staff. She has an amazing work ethic and high expectations for all she does.
Having a staff member with the history of the families we serve every day is so valuable. Many of her colleagues wanted to share their congratulations with her as well.
Sue Brown shared: “Judy made me feel welcome when I first came to Rockwell. She was very helpful and gave me the scoop on the kids and the watch-out-fors. We have become very good friends in the past six years and I hope it continues. I will miss her at school.”
Lori Held commented: “Judy has been a longtime colleague and friend whom I can always count on! Any project I ask her to do, be at short notice or not, is always done accurately, completely and delivered with a smile. As for my students on the playground, I know they are safe with Judy.”
“Students know what is expected of them and aim to please,” she added. “I would be remiss if I didn’t mention what a good friend Judy is. She is always there to lend a helping hand and share a laugh. Thanks for all you have done for Rockwell School, Judy!”
Julie Westcott, meanwhile, said “There are not enough words to express the integral role that Judy plays in the daily operations of our school. She always has a smile to share and is willing to drop everything to get you what you need! No matter what the task, she does so with zest and flair!
“Thank you, Judy, for all you do. You’re the best!”
And Shawn McDonough remarked, “I have enjoyed working with Mrs. Floerke for many years. She has a wonderful sense of humor and has been a staple of good cheer for our staff.
“Judy is a wonderful person,” she added. “I think her motherly instincts of love and logic, her matter-of-fact interaction with students, and down-to-earth reasoning flow over to her time with our children. I just cannot imagine the degree of patience it must take to be on the playground with 100-plus kids all vying for her attention and problem-solving. She is a gem!
“Judy has always helped me with getting materials ready so I can teach,” McDonough continued. “I loved the fact that she always took time to have discussions about life and family. Rockwell will not be the same without Mrs. Floerke. I wish her well in her retirement. Judy, job well done!”
Lastly, Amy Schuldt thanked Judy for all of her years and dedication to Rockwell students and staff. “When she is gone, she said, “it is noticed! She has been a vital piece to our school.”
