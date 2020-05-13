ROME — The annual Memorial Day observance at the Town of Sullivan Community Center in Rome has been canceled due to current social distancing guidelines.
As a traditional salute to veterans, the Bob Reed Memorial American Legion Post No. 153, with the help of volunteers, will have flags on the graves of veterans at the Hoffman, Riverview and St. Luke’s/Crowder cemeteries.
“We deeply regret having to cancel the Memorial Day events,” said Ilene Turner, president of the Town of Sullivan Historical Society, one of the sponsors of the annual event with the American Legion. “This year would mark the 130th consecutive remembrance honoring service members who gave their lives for our country.
“Even though our lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we won’t forget our veterans,” she added. “We owe them that honor.”
Plans for the 2021 observance — which will include patriotic music, speakers, a parade to the cemetery, food and homemade desserts — already are under way, Turner noted.
“Bigger and better than ever!” she said.
The Town of Sullivan Museum, usually open on Memorial Day, also will be closed. The museum, located in Rome in the old brick schoolhouse (behind St. Luke’s Lutheran Church) will be open for tours on three Sundays this summer: June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Bark River Woods Historical Society in Hebron will open its museum at the same time so that history buffs and amateur genealogists can visit both locations. The public is invited and there is no cost to visit the museums.
