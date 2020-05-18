JOHNSON CREEK — Nancy Ryan of Johnson Creek, an advanced practice nurse practitioner (APNP), has joined Agrace as its continuum navigator.
Agrace is Wisconsin’s largest nonprofit community hospice and palliative care agency, providing end-of-life care and related services to people throughout southern Wisconsin.
The continuum of services Agrace offers includes inpatient and in-home hospice care, hospice memory care, community-based palliative care and non-medical home care.
As continuum navigator, Ryan will work closely with Agrace patients and their families to educate them about the levels of hospice care and Agrace’s other services.
Her clinical expertise will guide patients to ensure they receive the level of supportive care that best meets their goals.
Before joining Agrace, Ryan was an advanced certified hospice and palliative care nurse at Rainbow Hospice Care in Jefferson for eight years. During that time, she provided care to patients and families in all levels of hospice and developed a community palliative care program for patients in homes and long-term care facilities.
Ryan earned a nursing degree from Winona State University in Minnesota and a master’s in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She completed her advance practice registered nurse certificate in palliative care from California State University¬-San Marcos.
“Nancy Ryan has years of experience and expertise providing care to patients and families in southern Wisconsin who are nearing the end-of-life,” said Dr. MJ Shah, Agrace medical director. “Her guidance and expertise will help ensure that our patients receive the level of care that best meets their individual needs and goals.”
For more information about Agrace, call (608) 276-4660 or visit agrace.org.
