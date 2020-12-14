The Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club recently held its third annual “Save the Racks” ATV Fun Ride & Poker Run Fundraiser in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 17. This year’s event raised a total of $6,270, with the funds being donated to the Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program.
A total of 32 members and guests participated in this year’s ride. Many riders dressed in pink to support the cause and decorated their ATVs for a little extra fun.
The ride started and ended at Ann’s Farmington Inn & traveled to Sullivan, Helenville and Rome. The Jefferson ½ Mile ATV Club would like to thank everyone who participated & donated to this great fundraiser. The success surpassed expectations.
Since the event’s inception, a total of $15,598 has been raised by the club and donated to local organizations for Breast Cancer Awareness programs, helping local people.
The Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program is a service that offers free mammography or ultrasound service for uninsured or underinsured women or men.
For more information on the Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation mammogram vouchers, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (920) 674-7193 or one’s local area primary care provider affiliated with Fort HealthCare, UW Health, SSM Health or Rock River Free Clinic.
The Jefferson ½ Mile ATV Club, a non-profit organization, was formed in 2004, with over 80 members/ATV enthusiasts, who enjoy recreational riding in the Jefferson and Dodge County area, as well as, taking group ATV trips to Central & Northern Wisconsin.
For more information about the club visit their website at halfmileatvclub.com or check them out on Facebook.
