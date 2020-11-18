MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is urging consumers to use caution when purchasing a new pet online, after receiving multiple reports of scammers stealing money from unsuspecting purchasers.
How does this scam work?
Scammers post pictures online of what appear to be legitimate puppies or kittens for sale. They might even seem to be in the buyer’s local area.
Once contacted, the seller claims to just have sold their last animal and instead offers information about a second seller further away who might be able to help. This tactic prevents buyers from meeting the animal in person before purchasing.
When buyers reach out to the second seller and agree to purchase an animal, that seller will require payment using an untraceable and nonrefundable method, like a money transfer app. After the initial payment, the scammer might claim to need more money for transport fees, licenses or permits.
By the time the buyer becomes suspicious and demands a refund, the seller disappears without ever delivering the animal they advertised.
“Wisconsin consumers have lost thousands of dollars to these scams in recent months,” reports Lara Sutherlin, administrator, Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “We urge people to use caution when making purchases from online marketplaces and to contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 if they have been a victim of a scam.”
Consumers can avoid falling victim to these pet scams by following the tips below:
Verify the business. An easy way to do this is to search for the person or business online. Adding the term “scam” or “fraud” to your search terms also could help you spot a potential scam. Do not send money or give out personal information until you have been able to verify the legitimacy of the person or business.
Ask for the name and location of their veterinarian. If the seller provides this information, search for the veterinarian online and contact their office using a publicly listed number rather than the one provided by the seller. A list of veterinarians licensed in Wisconsin also is available on the datcp.wi.gov website.
Do not pay upfront. This makes it easy for scammers to take your money and disappear. Additionally, consider how you pay. Credit cards have significant fraud protection built-in, but cash apps, gift cards and money wires often are untraceable and nonrefundable.
Slow down and double-check. Scammers benefit when you make decisions in a hurry. They might tell you their supply is limited, or that they have someone else interested. Slow down and double-check their story, consult an expert or talk to a friend or family member. Do not give in to high-pressure sales tactics.
If you have been the victim of a scam, file a consumer complaint with DATCP. Make a report online at datcp.wi.gov or by contacting the Consumer Information Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@Wisconsin.gov and requesting a complaint form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.