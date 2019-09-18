“Los Lecheros” is a carefully researched 20-minute documentary film that explores rising tensions over undocumented dairy workers.
A screening of the film — produced by The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and Twelve Letter Films with support from the Wisconsin Humanities Council — will be offered Oct. 2 at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
The film will be followed by facilitated discussions led by Coburn Dukehart, the digital and multimedia director for the Center for Investigative Journalism.
The fate of undocumented immigrant workers and Wisconsin’s $43 billion dairy industry are closely intertwined. On Wisconsin dairy farms today, immigrants make up a majority of the workforce.
Many farmers say that deporting workers would harm the industry.
At a time when the status of undocumented workers in the U.S. is the focus of frequently emotional and sometimes inaccurate debate, and when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests in Wisconsin in 2018 made, more residents see immigration as an issue that affects their lives.
“Los Lecheros” offers an accurate, personal Wisconsin story that reveals some of the challenges of immigration. The documentary explores the tensions over immigration that have risen since 2016 and chronicles their impact on the livelihood and lives of undocumented dairy workers and dairy farmers in Wisconsin.
Funded, in part, by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Wisconsin Humanities Council supports and creates programs that use history, culture and discussion to strengthen community life for everyone in Wisconsin.
