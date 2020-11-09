MADISON — The Scuppernong agriculture enterprise area (AEA) was designated as an AEA in 2011 after the state’s first petition cycle.
It includes 13,859 acres located in the municipalities of Cold Spring, Hebron, Palmyra and Sullivan in southeastern Jefferson County. The community uses comprehensive zoning, conservation easements, nutrient management planning, and the Scuppernong AEA to meet the following goals:
• Preserve local farmland for future use
• Promote clustering of farms to strengthen the local farm economy and agribusinesses
• Educate the community about the importance of local agriculture
• Protect the area’s groundwater resources
The Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department works with landowners in the Scuppernong AEA in a variety of ways to maximize the benefits of participating in the farmland preservation program and explore soil health practices. For example, the county offers classes each year on nutrient management planning for both new and experienced farmers. The county also provides individualized planning, technical support, and cost sharing to help offset the costs of implementing a nutrient management plan.
Additionally, Scuppernong AEA landowners who already participate in the program through zoning may be eligible to offset their costs further using the farmland preservation tax credit.
By signing a farmland preservation agreement on lands within the AEA, the landowner devotes the covered land to agriculture and agricultural accessory uses for 15 years while ensuring the land meets state conservation standards. In return, the income tax credit increases from $7.50 per acre to $10/acre and protects the land for future use.
To learn more about the Scuppernong AEA, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/DesignatedAEAs.aspx.
To find out if your farmland is located in this AEA, to sign a farmland preservation agreement, or to learn more about conservation initiatives or resources in Jefferson County, contact Nancy Lannert of the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department at (920) 674-7110 or nancyl@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.