The Season of Giving is upon us, and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center would like to help collect nonperishable food items to give to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
We ask that persons bring their donated nonperishable food items to the center and place them in one of the large decorated boxes near the entrances. Items that are especially useful are peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, and boxed macaroni and cheese.
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry is open Mondays and Thursdays, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 715 Jones Ave. The food pantry serves the School District of Fort Atkinson and anyone residing within the school district is able to go and obtain food.
Staff at the pantry only will ask persons for their address and how many in their household for distribution of food. Together we can make a difference by providing food goods for those that are in need right here in the community.
Consider bringing items to the center to be donated.
Holiday movie
Reservations must be made to attend and each person will sit at their own table unless from the same household. Popcorn provided with more than three in attendance of the movie.
Holiday Week is set for Dec. 14-18 with a holiday movie shown twice each day that week. Attend one of the movies shown and be entered for Holiday Giveaway prizes in a random drawing at the end of the week.
Persons can sign up for any holiday movie being shown starting on Monday, Nov. 30. The movies and the times are as follows: Monday, Dec. 14 — “Elf,” 9:30 a.m. and noon; Tuesday, Dec. 15 — “Polar Express,” 9:30 a.m. and noon; Wednesday, Dec. 16 — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 17 — “Home Alone,” 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 18 — “Love Actually,” 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Bingo in December
Bingo sessions with limits of 18 total in two rooms will be held Dec. 9 and 23 at 12:30 p.m. each time. These spots fill fast, so make your reservations early. Remote bingo where you call in and are on a “conference call” with your bingo sheet from the Center will be held on Dec. 16.
Winners at the remote bingo win $5 gift cards. It is easy to play so anyone with a phone can participate.
Foot care
Foot care will be taking place at the senior center Dec. 17 by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants must bring and wear a facemask from home or put on a mask that will be available at the center.
The cost is $15 for foot care and persons should bring their own towel. Foot care is provided by a registered nurse.
To schedule an appointment, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773. January appointments also are being made now for Thursday, Jan. 21, with the same hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Foot care appointments are 15 minutes in length.
Winter weather closing scenario
This year is not quite like most years in so many ways. In the past we have followed the School District of Fort Atkinson for basing closing of the senior center for winter weather.
When the Fort Atkinson schools close because of bad weather, the senior center also is closed for the day. However, with so many schools virtual, we now will use the policy that if there is a winter storm warning that overlaps any portion of our regularly scheduled hours for a day, then the senior center will be closed that day.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the senior center for Monday, Nov. 23. Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included.
Scores were as follows: Glorine Christensen 803 (299, 258, 246), Dale Zilisch 760 (245, 237, 278), Sandy Basich 663 (223, 237, 203), Lori Gaber 648, Bunny Brown 599, Dennis Rockwood 587, Marlene Dianich 566, Rose Baker 561, Mary Zilisch 558, Terry Bowes 552.
