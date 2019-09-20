WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announces that due to demand they will be holding a second set of open auditions for the annual Christmas show to be performed at the Octagon House Museum.
This year’s show will be O. Henry’s classic tale, “The Gift of the Magi.”
The second set of auditions will be held at the new Watertown History Center, located on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum, 919 Charles St., Watertown on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, Sept. 28 is the newly added audition date. Both auditions will be held at the History Center located on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum.
Experience is no object and there are good roles for men and women from ages 10 to 66. Parts include the Narrator, Jim and Della Young, Madame Sofronie, a dealer in hair goods, her young son, Robespierre, and Honore Frambois, a jeweler.
The show is under the direction of Dale Van Holten and will be performed Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1.
The plot of the show revolves around the lives of Jim and Della Young, a newly-married couple who have little money. Jim has one personal thing he holds in great esteem, a gold pocket watch.
Della has beautiful flowing hair. Wanting to get each other gifts for Christmas, sacrifices the thing they hold most dear. Along the way Della encounters an eccentric dealer in hair goods and an even more eccentric jeweler.
It is a tale of personal sacrifice and the power of love, things that bear reminding, especially during the holiday season. The show will be performed inside the famous eight-sided landmark, the Octagon House, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with new performances every 30 minutes throughout the days of the performances.
