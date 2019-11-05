BARABOO — The Wisconsin Holstein Association (WHA) announces the recent hire of Charitee Seebecker as the director of sales and membership.
She started her duties on Nov. 4.
In her role, Seebecker is responsible for membership recruitment and maintenance, leading sponsorship efforts and educational programming, helping sell advertisements for the Wisconsin Holstein News and assisting with WHA events.
“We are very excited to welcome Charitee to our team,” Executive Director Laura Wackershauser said. “Her enthusiasm, past experience in agriculture and people skills will greatly benefit the membership and our industry partners.”
Seebecker is a native of Mauston where she grew up on her parents’ Registered Holstein farm. She is a May 2018 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she obtained her degree in agricultural business.
Prior to joining the team at WHA, Seebecker served as the AmeriCorps farm to school specialist where she educated children about Wisconsin agriculture. She has had internships with DuPont Pioneer and Hillsboro Equipment, and served as Wisconsin Miss United States Agriculture.
Outside of work Seebecker enjoys horseback riding, reading and hunting.
