MADISON — In Wisconsin, 82 lawmakers repeatedly voted to promote job creation and wage growth during the 2019-20 Legislative session.
Each of these legislators, including Senator Scott Fitzgerald, supported pro-growth policies and reforms aimed at improving the state’s business climate.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association, is recognizing the efforts of these lawmakers by presenting them with the coveted “Working for Wisconsin” award.
“Wisconsin is very fortunate to have a pro-growth legislature with leaders like Senator Fitzgerald who consistently vote to cut taxes, improve our regulatory and legal climate, and invest in our state’s workforce,” said Kurt Bauer, WMC president and CEO. “While our state’s economy has faced many challenges this year, that only reinforces the need for policies that promote job creation, rather than prevent it.”
The Working for Wisconsin award recognizes legislators who supported specific pro-growth policies and earned a high rating on WMC’s biennial legislative scorecard. It is awarded based on individual voting records, regardless of a legislator’s partisan affiliation.
“Legislators who earned this award did so because of their continued commitment to making Wisconsin a premier destination for new and expanding businesses,” said Scott Manley, executive vice president of Government Relations at WMC. “At the same time, these policies will make our state a more attractive place to live and work.”
All Wisconsin legislators are considered for the award, but it only is earned by those who consistently vote to make Wisconsin a better place to do business.
“WMC is grateful for courageous legislators who will stand up and fight for pro-growth policies and reforms that will move our state forward,” added Bauer.
WMC and its members thank Senator Fitzgerald and all of the winning legislators for their commitment to Wisconsin’s businesses and workers.
“We look forward to our continued work with Senator Fitzgerald to make Wisconsin the best state to live, work and play,” Manley concluded.
