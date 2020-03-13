In hopes of containing the spread of coronavirus, senior centers in the Jefferson County area are taking precautionary steps to safeguard the health of senior citizens visiting their facilities as well as the staff assisting them either by closing entirely or canceling some events.
Fort Atkinson
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center in Fort Atkinson currently is open with the weekend bus excursion trip to the Lake of the Torches Hotel and Casino being cancelled.
“We are evaluating our programs and monitoring the situation,” stated director Chris Nye. “We will follow the recommendations from the City of Fort Atkinson with regard to the precaution of closing the senior center in the efforts of containing the spread of the virus.
“With currently no active confirmed cases of the virus in Jefferson County, we are open and our programs are operational,” he added. “As always, we encourage anyone that is feeling ill to not attend the center and to stay home. The center will be disinfecting common surfaces on a daily basis as usual.”
Jefferson
Jefferson Area Senior Center director Sheila Frohmader said center staff on Friday decided to close the Jefferson Senior Activity Center from Monday, March 16, until Wednesday, April 1, for all programs and activities.
However, the Jefferson County Congregate meal site and Meals on Wheels programs will continue to operate at this time.
The telephone number for the meal site is (920) 675-0102. Joy is in Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Whitewater
In Whitewater, senior center director Deb Weberpal issued the following statement: “With concern for the safety of our older adult population, the Seniors in the Park programs, classes, activities, trips and services at the Starin Park Community Building and off-site venues are canceled for an indefinite period of time due to the coronavirus outbreak.”
Updated information, she said, will be posted on the city’s website, Facebook and Instagram sites as well as in the Daily Union and Whitewater Banner.
