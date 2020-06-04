WHITEWATER —Seniors in the Park still is available, and starting virtual classes and activities. A date for reopening has not yet been set, and will happen slowly and in stages.
Thanks for your patience!
Monday musings
This is a weekly email to keep seniors up-to-date on what is happening and what is new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
AARP tax preparation
Volunteer tax preparers will not be returning this year. For those who only file homestead credit, this can be done with next year’s taxes.
Virtual fitness
The FUNctional Fitness Class is going virtual. If you have been a participant, you have received an email about picking up equipment and class fees.
New participants should call for information on signup, fees and waivers. A three-week session begins June 15 on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $6. Registration deadline is Wednesday June 10.
Virtual Yoga with Brienne
Our Virtual Yoga with Brienne class meets Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Both sessions meet for seven weeks, Tuesdays, June 16 to July 28, and Thursdays, June 18 to July 30. Fee per session is $35.
Persons who previously were in class may call the center to register and use their refund from the previous session. Deadline to register is Wednesday, June 10.
Looking for ...
We need people interested in hosting a virtual garden tour, moderating a coffee hour, virtually sharing a collection or anything else that would be fun and informative for other people. Call the office if interested. Thanks for sharing!
June is Brain Health
and Awareness Month
Keeping your brain healthy involves many of the same things as keeping your body healthy. These include good nutrition, aerobic exercise, adequate sleep, having friends and socializing, music/singing/dance, a positive attitude and challenging your mind by doing things differently.
For example, putting your pants on the other leg first or brushing your teeth with your opposite hand … taking a different route than usual. So many ways to bring variety and challenge to your brain!
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.