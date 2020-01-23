BROOKFIELD —Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, announced the nomination of 27 candidates from Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District for appointment to the U.S. service academies.
“I am pleased to nominate these exceptional young men and women to our service academies,” Sensenbrenner stated. “They have demonstrated themselves to be gifted students and respected members of our community.
“I congratulate them on this achievement and have full confidence that they will represent our state well,” he added. “I would also like to thank our Academy Selection Committee for their efforts in helping identify the most qualified candidates.”
Nominees are designated as “principal” or “competing alternate.” Principal nominees who meet academic, physical and medical standards set by each academy are guaranteed an appointment to that academy.
Alternate nominees compete for available slots should any principal nominees choose not to accept or fail to qualify for their appointment. Additionally, alternate nominees are part of a pool of applicants from which the academies select the incoming class.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy does not differentiate between principal and competing alternate nominations.
This year, Congressman Sensenbrenner nominated 27 students, including three principal nominees. From the Jefferson County area, they are as follows:
Competing Alternate nominees and
U. S. Merchant Marine Academy nominees
Madelyn Hansen, of Fort Atkinson, has been named a nominee to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Madelyn, daughter of Kyle and Christine Hansen, attends Fort Atkinson High School.
Ryan Mitchell, of Watertown, has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. Ryan, son of Ralph III and Laurie (Russell) Mitchell, attends Watertown High School.
Patrick O’Connor, of Watertown, has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Patrick, son of David and Patricia O’Connor, attends Watertown High School.
Collin Schulz, of Fort Atkinson, has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and a nominee to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Collin, son of Todd and LaRae Schulz, attends Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Nathaniel Sitzberger, of Ixonia, has been named a nominee to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Nathaniel, son of Robert Sitzberger and Heidi Graf, attends Oconomowoc High School.
