JUNEAU — Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has earned a major endorsement in the legislative veteran's congressional bid.
Ahead of the August primary, retiring Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, the dean of Wisconsin's congressional delegation and longtime representative of the Fifth Congressional District, announced Wednesday his support for Scott Fitzgerald in his bid for the seat.
“The residents of Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District have come to expect leadership that reflects strong, conservative ideals," said Sensenbrenner. "We need someone who can look to the future and stand up against Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda that will cripple our nation.
He said Fitzgerald has a proven record that shows he is right on the issues conservatives care about.
"His leadership in the Republican State Senate demonstrates he has the toughness and commitment to represent us in Washington," Sensenbrenner said. "It’s imperative the Fifth District has representation with commonsense values, and Scott is eminently qualified. I wholeheartedly endorse Scott Fitzgerald. He is the right person for the job and I would be proud to pass the baton to Scott.”
Currently serving his 21st term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Sensenbrenner announced in September of 2019 that he would not seek another term. The Congressman has represented the district since he first took office in 1979. He is the most senior member of Wisconsin's congressional delegation and the second-most senior member of the House of Representatives.
"I am beyond humbled and deeply grateful to have earned the endorsement of Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner to carry on his legacy in Wisconsin's Fifth," said Fitzgerald. "Jim has an unrivaled record in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. He spent decades proudly representing the people of this district and advocating for conservative ideals in Washington.
"The residents of the Fifth Congressional District deserve another proven, experienced conservative to carry on Congressman Sensenbrenner's legacy and continue to represent their interests in our nation’s capital," he added. "It is an incredible honor to have Jim’s vote of confidence in my bid to be the next conservative voice for Wisconsin’s Fifth."
The Fitzgerald campaign has amassed a slate of support from conservatives from the Fifth Congressional District and around Wisconsin, including former Governor Scott Walker, former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, former Governor Tommy Thompson, Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, Senator Leah Vukmir, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, No Better Friend Corp. President Kevin Nicholson, and many other current and former conservative leaders.
