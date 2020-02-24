JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the past three days on seven traffic crashes resulting in one citation. No human injuries are listed.
The tally also includes four weather-related crashes and one vehicle-deer collision.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 7 landed the driver in the river. The incident took place on River Road, 399 feet east of Overland Drive in Ixonia.
Alberto Dylan Aguilera, 24, Whitewater — operating a 2012 Ford Focus four-door car — was not injured in the crash.
According to the responding deputy's report, the vehicle was headed southeast on River Road when the driver lost control of the car on the snow-covered roadway and it entered the south ditch.
From there, it turned onto its roof in the stream. The driver reportedly climbed out of the car into the water but otherwise was unharmed.
No citations resulted.
The incident damaged ditchline property and a culvert owned by the Town of Ixonia.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 8:59 a.m. Feb. 18 resulted in a citation to a Florida driver.
This incident also involved a river, albeit a frozen one. The crash took place on State Highway 106 eastbound, 1,312 feet west of Sinnissippi Drive.
Maksym Honcharov, 31, of Orlando, Fla., was operating a 1996 Ford Explorer four-door. He escaped injury in the crash.
According to the report, the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 106 on slushy roadways when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then spun out into the south ditch and landed on its side on the ice over the frozen Rock River.
