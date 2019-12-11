The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last two days on 17 traffic crashes, resulting in one citation and no reported injuries. The tally included 10 vehicle-deer crashes and six minor fender-benders.
Village of Ixonia
A two-vehicle crash at 12:08 p.m. Dec. 2 resulted in a citation to a Whitewater driver for failing to have the proper insurance. The incident took place at W1194 Marietta Ave./County Highway F westbound, 154 feet south of Jolly Court.
No injuries are reported in connection with the crash.
Darrick Edward-Matthew Riggs, who faces the citation, was operating a 2003 Ford Ranger four-door light truck carrying passenger Christopher A. Riggs, 27, Whitewater.
Meanwhile, Jack Henry Bourdo, 24, Pewaukee, was operating a 2012 Subaru Outback station wagon owned by Randy E. Bourdo of Oconomowoc.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the Ford was westbound in the parking lot of Pernat’s Meats in Ixonia, while the Subaru was northbound in the same parking lot. The Subaru driver had the right of way, the report stated, when the front right portion of the Ford struck the right side of the Subaru.
