Share board videos

Editor, Daily Union: I have long advocated for the video recording of School District of Jefferson Board of Education meetings as a way of informing the public about what you do. The following is an open letter to the school board:
With the virtual meetings since the pandemic, you are now holding virtual meetings online.
As I understand it from the links on the SDOJ website, you are doing this via YouTube Live.
As I understand YouTube Live, it automatically records the stream. After the meeting, someone can decide to make it public or not, or even delete it.
If you, as board members, are using Zoom, then the administrator of the Zoom meeting also has the ability to record a meeting.
Again, I believe Zoom records the video by default.
If you're already recording the meeting (perhaps two ways) without any extra effort, why not at least make the video file available to anyone who wants it? Or make it public on YouTube?
As an open records advocate, I don't like to hear that the record has been created (automatically by YouTube or Zoom) and then deliberately deleted.
You do not need a new policy to handle these recordings. They are like any other record you create.
Why not show the public what you do? — John Foust, Jefferson.
