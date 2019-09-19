On Monday, Sept. 23, at 12:30 p.m., the public is invited to stop at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and join in sharing memories of the city by viewing historic photos.
There will be more than 650 photos from the beginning of Fort Atkinson to some recent photos of the city. Persons are encouraged to bring their memories for a relaxing afternoon reliving Fort Atkinson’s past through photos of the city and their memories from their time living in the city or Jefferson County.
This exhibit is being presented by Vern Zech.
Spanish classes to start
Intermediate Spanish classes for those with basic Spanish-speaking skills who have taken the beginner class at the senior center are offered on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m.
Even if you have not taken a Spanish class at the center and know some Spanish but do not feel confident you could carry on a conversation with it and want to learn and practice more, this is a good class for you to do so.
Center staff also is trying to put together another Beginner Spanish class, for those who know very little about speaking the language, that would start on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Call the center at (920) 563-7773 to register for either of these classes or stop in and sign up in person.
Acrylic painting class
Sign up now for the Friday, Sept. 27, acrylic painting class with Katie. For $20 students will be able to paint and use materials to make a colorful creation that they will take home with them after class.
This class will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Call the senior center to sign up now.
Breakfast with the Board
Our Breakfast with the Board will be on Friday, Sept. 27, from 8 to 9 a.m. Come to the center and start your day with the opportunity to visit with senior center board members and friends. This is a great chance to meet people.
Bingo at the center
The senior center offers Bingo on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 12:30 p.m. The bingo costs $1 to play and treats are provided following the session.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through Jefferson County, call Cheryl at the nutrition site number, (920) 728-4756.
Trips and excursions
• Canyon Country — Oct. 1 for nine days. Cost is $3,648 double. America’s legendary canyons await in this three-state tour of the nation’s rugged majesty. Bruce Canyon, Glen Canyon and the Grand Canyon are included on the five scenic train tours through the Rocky Mountains that attendees will take.
• Maritimes Coastal Wonders — Aug. 20 for 11 days. Cost is $4,049. Stunning landscapes, picturesque fishing villages, lighthouses and Prince Edward Island just are a few of the sites.
• Romantic Rhine and Mosel River Cruise — Aug. 28 for 11 days. Cost is $4,099 to $6,399 double. Enjoy a relaxing cruise on the Romantic Rhine, Europe’s longest river. Start at Zurich, Lucerne and go up the Rhine, with stops along the way in several cities, to Amsterdam.
• Shades of Ireland — Oct. 12 for 10 days. Cost is $3,549 double. Travelers will overnight on the grounds of a castle, visit the Waterford Crystal factory, see Dublin, Kilkenny, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and kiss the Blarney Stone.
Fireside
The senior center will be going to four shows in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all expenses including tips.
The shows for next year are: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies, A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Sept. 10 — First place, Betty Hoesly, 57; second, Kay Hartwig, 55; third, Beverly Wagner, 54; fourth, Maryette Lutz and Diana Baumann, 52.
Texas Hold ’Em — Sept. 12 winners were: Tim Baker with first place and Ken Kiefer in second place.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Sept. 13 — The Buffalos stomped the Walruses in three games with scores of 4-3, 5-3 and 8-2. Chuck Truman hit a game-tying hit in the eighth inning and then a walk-off triple in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Buffs to victory in game one.
Ralph Lemke notched eight hits on the day to match Truman’s for the Buffalos in their winning efforts. The Walruses were led by John Satterlee and Brad Dresang with six hits each.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary.
Come down to the senior center on Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Aug. 16 scores — First, Chuck Taggert, 60; second, Joanne Gross, 52; third, Bob Clouse and Lucille Schroedl, 49; fifth, Rick Dearborn and Roger Gross. 45.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Sept. 5 scores — First, Joanne Gross, 3,290; second, Dick Snodie, 2,900; third, Mona Cunningham, 2,790.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Sept. 9 scores — Lori Gaber 772 (258, 246, 268), Glorine Christensen 738 (224, 247, 267), Mary Zilisch 666 (247, 236, 169), Sandy Basich 653 (200, 237, 216), Joanne Gross 624, Marlene Dianich 609, Roger Gross 607, Dale Zilisch 571, Nancy Boos 558.
