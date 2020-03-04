Randall Dullum
Fort Atkinson High School put on a Sharing is Caring clothes giveaway event Wednesday at the school. After hearing some students express a need for some articles of clothing last week, staff decided to set out all the excess garments that had accumulated in the school’s back storage room. Students could help themselves, free of charge, to several pieces of clothing of their choosing. Pictured above with the overstock of assorted clothes Wednesday morning is Elizabeth Sallaz, study hall supervisor. Also shown is the initial setup of clothing on tables in a hallway off the commons, and a closeup of a Sharing is Caring sign.
