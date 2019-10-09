GREEN BAY — Shopko Optical, a provider of eyewear and professional eye care for more than 40 years, has named Russ Steinhorst as its chief executive officer.
“Russ was a natural selection for this role,” said Ian Glastein, chairman of the board of Shopko Optical and principal of Monarch Alternative Capital. “He brings a wealth of experience that includes a deep understanding of the business, industry and the markets in which we operate.
“We’re confident that under his leadership, Shopko Optical will continue to flourish,” he added. “We are also grateful to Jim Eisen for his commitment to the company as interim CEO over the last six months.”
Eisen has assumed the role of chief transition officer until Nov. 30 and will remain on the board of Shopko Optical thereafter.
“Russ offers the continuity our organization needs as it maintains the exceptional eye care services our optical patients and customers have come to know,” Eisen added.
Steinhorst joined Shopko Stores Operating Co., the legacy department store chain that previously operated Shopko Optical, in January 2009 as vice president, controller and held the positions of senior vice president, finance, chief financial officer and, most recently, chief executive officer.
He previously served as chief financial officer at Hudson Sharp Machine Co. and O’Sullivan Industries. Prior to that, he worked for Newell Rubbermaid where he held a variety of positions in financial management, planning and analysis, and accounting.
Steinhorst began his career with Oshkosh Truck Corporation in accounting. Steinhorst holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and has been a patient of Shopko Optical for more than 30 years.
“It’s a privilege to lead Shopko Optical in this exciting time of growth,” Steinhorst said. “All of us are thrilled to have the opportunity to renew our commitment to the communities we have served for over 40 years. I continue to be impressed by the outstanding care our optometrists and optical center teams provide, and am excited to continue to connect them to our loyal patients and customers.”
There are 80 Shopko Optical locations in the process of opening or relocating to convenient areas by the end of 2019. Further growth is expected in 2020 and beyond. To learn more about the services Shopko Optical offers, book an appointment with an optometrist or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.
