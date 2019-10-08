MADISON — The 4-H license plate program just is over a year old. And it’s the perfect time to join others who are showing their 4-H pride by ordering a Wisconsin 4-H license plate for the car, truck or motor home.
The specialty plate, now available through the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles, supports the Wisconsin 4-H program, and bears the message 4-H Empowering Youth. The sale of the plate includes a fee that goes to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
“This is a great way for our 4-H families, alumni and supporters to show their fierce love of 4-H,” said Brenda Scheider, executive director for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Half of the proceeds from every plate sale will go back to the county in which the plate was purchased. The other half will be used for state and regional 4-H programs.”
Vehicles that qualify for the 4-H license plate include:
• automobiles
• motor homes (annual registration only)
• motor trucks
— 4,500-, 6,000- or 8,000-pounds gross weight including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor home.
— 12,000 pounds gross weight farm truck.
Persons requesting 4-H Foundation license plates will pay:
• $25 annual donation. The donation may be deductible.
• $15 issuance fee or an annual $15 personalized plate fee, if requested.
• The regular registration fee for the vehicle if the current plates expire within three months or the vehicle has no plates.
At each plate renewal, 4-H supporters will pay the $25 donation and the regular registration fee for non-personalized 4-H license plates.
4-H license plates may be personalized by paying a $15 personalized plate fee each year in addition to the $25 donation and regular annual registration fee.
Contact the Wisconsin Department of Transportation or visit www.wisconsindot.gov/Documents/formdocs/mv2969.pdf for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.