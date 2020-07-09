JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center now is taking names of persons who would be interested in attending Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Persons should arrive at 10:30 a.m., have lunch and then see the show. No money now is due.
Staff just want to see if there is interest in going to that show if it is running. The cost of $69 would be due late September.
We also are planning on attending the rescheduled “A Mighty Fortress” Church Basement Ladies” show on Jan. 20, 2021, and “What Happens in Vegas” live band show on Thursday, Feb. 25. If interested, put your name on the list.
Foot care
We still have several appointment times left for our foot care clinic on Tuesday, July 14, and again on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Cost is $15.
Participants will be asked to wear a facemask, use hand sanitizer, sign a COVID sheet and observe physical distancing.
Parking lot bingo
Parking lot bingo once again will be held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the VFW-Recreation Center parking lot, 1420 S. Rockwell St.
Seniors can stay in their car or bring a lawn chair and sit outside.
Cost is $2 for 10 games of bingo. Center staff will provide bingo cards. There will be a 50/50 raffle.
Restrooms are available. No bingo will be played if it is raining. Good job Dar, Deanna and Karen!
Picnic lunch bunch
Join the picnic lunch bunch on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park on Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is at the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union.
Persons should bring their own lunch and beverage. (This is a great time to patronize a local business with a carry-out lunch).
Bring a lawn chair. Center staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share.
There will be no picnic if it is raining.
Bunco dice
Bunco dice game will be played on Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Persons should sign up ahead. Everyone will sit at their own table and not share dice. This is an easy, social dice game.
M-T-W-F exercise
The center offers exercise classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Classes are led by volunteer leaders. Persons should bring their own hand weights (or soup cans) for use. Participants need a facemask to come into the building.
No cards playing
There will be no group card parties until the tate is in phase three of the Badger Bounce Back Plan and/or until there is a vaccine for the COVID-19. This means no Sheepshead, Euchre or Cribbage until further notice.
Center information
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
