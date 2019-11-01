MADISON — The Landscape Pesticide Registry now is available to sign up for the 2020 growing season and will remain open until Feb. 1.
The registry allows users to request that commercial lawn care companies notify them before they apply pesticides to lawns, trees and shrubs on the block where they live, or on blocks immediately adjacent to theirs. Participants have to list any and all addresses for which they want notification. Participation in the registry is free.
Returning participants can log onto their existing MyDATCP account to renew their registration. They can confirm that they want to continue to receive notice for the same properties as last year, or they can add and delete properties. New users will need to set up an account and enter all the addresses for which they want notification.
Persons can register online until Feb. 1 at https://mydatcp.wi.gov/. Paper applications also are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/LandPestReg.aspx.
Applicants using the paper application must relist all desired addresses each year they register; addresses do not carry over from year to year. Properties cannot be added after the open enrollment ends on Feb. 1.
If you already are an active user of the registry, you should have received an email or a letter from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminding you to renew your participation, with instructions.
You may continue adding addresses until Feb. 1 when the registry will be closed to the public so department staff can review it for ineligible addresses. It will take effect March 15 when pesticide applicators will be able to search it to find out if any of their clients' addresses are listed.
The registry applies only to commercial landscape applications. Homeowners or landlords who do their own applications are not covered by the notification requirements, nor are applications to the inside or outside of buildings.
The registry does not allow for notification of pesticide use in agriculture, or for you to be notified about applications around your workplace or your children's school or day care center.
