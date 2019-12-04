Registration for the third session of swimming lessons in the Fort Atkinson schools swim program has been scheduled.
Signup dates and times in the Fort Atkinson Middle School commons are as follows: Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
