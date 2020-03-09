JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports on 16 traffic crashes in the last three days, which injured one person and resulted in two citations. The tally also included nine vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Koshkonong
A two-vehicle crash at 6:50 a.m. March 2 resulted in a citation to a Jefferson driver for failure to yield the right of way. The incident took place on the southbound off-ramp from State Highway 26 to U.S. Highway 12.
Abigail Christina Darnell, 17, Jefferson, was operating a 2006 Hyundai Elantra four-door car owned by Robert E. Darnell of Jefferson when the crash occurred. She received "possible injury" in the incident but did not require ambulance transport.
Meanwhile, Jose Acosta V, 31, Fort Atkinson — driving a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle — was not injured in the crash.
According to the responding deputy's report, the Hyundai was stopped at the Highway 26 southbound off-ramp headed to Highway 12, while the Jeep was westbound on Highway 12.
The Hyundai driver said she completed the stop and looked both ways, then turned left onto Highway 12.
However, Acosta said he just saw the Hyundai driver look the other way, then pull out, turning into the path of his Jeep. Acosta reportedly attempted to avoid the collision.
The Hyundai came to rest in the median and the Jeep near the median, the report said.
City of Lake Mills
A two-vehicle crash at 7:15 p.m. March 5 resulted in a citation to a Jefferson driver for violating driver's license restrictions. The incident occurred on East Tyranena Park Road, at the intersection with Main Street/State Highway 89, 10 feet south of County Highway V westbound.
Monica E. Ponyicsanyi, 60, Lake Mills, was operating a 2012 Chrysler four-door car when the incident occurred. She was not injured and faces no citations in connection with the crash.
Meanwhile, Alfredo Rodriguez Pena, 42, Jefferson, was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion two-door hatchback.
The crash report states the Chrysler was eastbound on East Tyranena Park Road when its driver turned left to head north on Highway 89.
The Toyota, meanwhile, was westbound on East Tyranena Park Road and its driver started to turn right to head north on Highway 89.
The two vehicles then collided.
The Toyota reportedly continued north while maintaining contact with the bumper of the Chrysler, damaging most of the driver's side of the Chrysler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.