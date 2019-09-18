JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports on 16 traffic crashes in the last five days. The crashes injured two people and resulted in three citations.
The tally also included eight car-deer collisions or near-collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Milford
A one-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 resulted in a citation to the driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. The crash took place on County Highway N northbound, 92 feet east of Finder Road.
The vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, was operated by Tyler Patrick Frey, 30, Johnson Creek. No injuries are noted.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the truck was northbound on Highway N when the driver admittedly “fell asleep” and the vehicle continued straight through a sharp curve. The truck then entered a deep ditch and struck a curve-ahead sign owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
Town of Concord
A one-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Sept. 7 resulted in a citation to a Watertown driver for no-injury hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway.
The incident occurred on County Highway F at the intersection with Allen Road.
Cody Lee Saxby was operating a 1999 Ford F350 light truck at the time of the crash.
The crash report notes that the vehicle was northbound on Highway F, on a curve, when the driver swerved to avoid a deer in the road and the vehicle crossed the center-line. The truck entered the ditch and then a cornfield, overturning, and coming to rest in a field.
The driver did not contact law enforcement authorities to report the crash, the narrative stated.
The incident damaged property owned by Dexter A. Runyard of W389N7534 Pennsylvania St., Oconomowoc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.