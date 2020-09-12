WATERLOO — The Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Plow Day set for Oct. 31 has been postponed to Oct. 30, 2021.
This year $3,000 has been awarded to graduating seniors in the areas of mechanics, agriculture, conservation and medical.
The recipients included Erin and Emily Strauss of Lake Mills; Camden Schultz of Lake Mills; Morgan Bauer of Oconomowoc; and Brysen Clark of Reeseville.
The scholarship will continue next year even with COVID-19, as 60 scholarships have been awarded in the last 10 years.
The scholarships were started by family and friends of Scott, as he was an active member of 4-H and FFA. He grew up in Waterloo and after graduation, he completed a degree in diesel and ag mechanics from Madison College.
He completed his career being plant manager for Renewable Energies-Waste Management in 2008 after a courage battle with cancer.
For more information about the scholarship, 17 area high school guidance, FFA advisors and the Jefferson County Extension Office have forms or they are available at N8733 County Highway O, Waterloo, WI 53594 or call (920) 988-6299.
