The metaphorical phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” means that the value of something should not be determined by its outward appearance.
This also is a phrase that helped Chris Ward of Sleek Coating launch his business, which specializes in custom powder and ceramic coatings, primarily in the automotive industry, but with multiple other applications as well. The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Sleek Coating as its newest member with a plaque presentation.
What began as an interest in enhancing auto parts quickly grew into transforming anything that was metal.
“I’ve always found excitement in taking something tattered and worn to something sparkling and attention-grabbing,” Ward said. “Seeing a customer taken aback by their finished product gives me tremendous satisfaction.”
Sleek Coating can add a custom finish to any metal project from large-scale automobiles to furniture, planters and even the pockets on a pool table. They also sponsor vehicles in the SEMA show, one of the automotive industry’s premier specialty product trade events.
Locally owned and operated, Sleek Coating is available by appointment, Monday through Friday, by calling (920) 397-0920. Those interested in learning more or seeing examples of finished products are invited to visit the company website at www.sleekcoating.com, where Ward also is happy to provide estimates for submitted projects. New customers always are welcome.
