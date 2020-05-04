MILWAUKEE — Let’s face it. Cities across the country have faced unprecedented challenges for the last several weeks because of the coronavirus crisis.
Non-essential services were shuttered. The normal hustle and bustle of downtown life hushed to near-silent levels. Office life became work from home with the children, pets and spouses.
Video conferences and cell phone screens became the window to the outdoor world and the connections between employer/employee.
However, the doors slowly are swinging back open for business. Small Business Week highlights local business owners. Many of them are being hailed as heroes. They have carried on by supporting their community through acts of kindness, connecting with regular customers or coming up with creative ways to keep their own support staff employed.
BBB felt this was a time to celebrate the perseverance, strength, and optimism small business owners have despite the challenges of the last several weeks. It also is an ideal time to build on the trust many people feel with small businesses in their community. Are you ready?
Showcasing local pride
Small Business Week traditionally kicks off in the nation’s capital. This year is a little different. The “official” week is postponed until fall; however, that doesn’t mean the purpose behind Small Business Week is any less.
This week, BBB intends to tell the story of small businesses and the communities it supports. It would seem this experience has shown that small businesses truly are the lifeblood of a thriving local economy and create unique communities of businesspeople supporting one another.
Celebrate. Safely.
As many states slowly begin to open for business, BBB encourages everyone to visit a favorite shop virtually online or, if allowed according to your state’s mandates, in-person, practicing social distancing and good hygiene. The more you are able to buy locally, the more you boost the local economy as well as support small locally owned businesses.
Be open to new ideas.
Small business owners: Have you thought about transitioning to online sales? Maybe this is the time to review your company website’s capabilities to accept inquiries, interact with customers or explore the possibility of online sales transactions. BBB may be a resource on how to do this.
Depending on how each city or state decides to reopen, the traditional brick and mortar model might be different than it once was. There might be an entirely different audience and customer base that has not been reached. Yet.
Entrepreneurs: Do you have an idea for a new type of business? Perhaps the quarantine allowed for a little creativity or a “what if” moment. Resources are available to explore a business concept to an online business or even a partnership somewhere in your own community.
Employers: Praise your team.
This has been and continues to be a challenging time. From the cashier to the stockroom. Hardworking employees are ambassadors for a business. They are the ones telling your company’s story, not just in person, but online too. Make sure they know and understand they are appreciated. If they are expected to come back to work, make sure the environment they are coming back to is safe, clean and welcoming.
Without employees, your business wouldn’t thrive. Your employees each have a special contribution to the success of your small business. Celebrate Small Business Week with a special treat for your staff.
Spread the word on social media
Small Business Week has its own hashtags, including #SmallBusinessWeek. These are used nationwide and can help direct customers to your brand’s website or social media accounts. Use your social media accounts to invite your customers to visit your business and help you celebrate Small Business Week.
Consider running a giveaway or promotion that incorporates shopping local. Enter every customer that @ or tags you in their social media posts into a giveaway for a product, complimentary service or discount. Keep the energy going all week by getting creative and a little personal. Post pictures of how you started your business, tell the story behind your passion for your products and have small videos showing the behind-the-scenes of your business.
Customer appreciation
Thank the community that helped your small business stay alive during the quarantine. Invite new customers that might be looking for something new. A genuine “thank you” promotion helps increase customer loyalty and invites clients to partner in your success. Authenticity and transparency are what your customers desire.
Takeaway
BBB invites small businesses to step forward and shine. With creativity and enthusiasm, leverage the exposure of Small Business Week into a greater awareness of your brand. Let us help you.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, (414) 847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.
Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.