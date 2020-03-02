JANESVILLE — Elder Life Group announces the addition of Peggy Smithson as a new Elder Life Group advisor in its Janesville office.
Smithson has been an asset protection specialist for many years, using life insurance, long-term care alternatives, annuities and Medicaid-exempt funeral trusts for her clients.
In her new position, she will be working with families transitioning into long-term healthcare environments, whether that is home healthcare, assisted living, memory care or a nursing home, and she will do it from a legal and financial perspective.
Smithson specializes in areas related to Medicaid and Veterans Administration aid and attendance planning.
Elder Life Group sponsors a complimentary workshop put on by Elder Advisors Law Janesville office, located at 101 S. Main St., Ste. 200 (every first Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. and every third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The next workshops will be Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m.
To reserve a seat, contact Peggy at 877-336-7782 or Elder Advisors Law at (608) 371-7207.
