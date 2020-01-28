JEFFERSON — Snowy and slippery road conditions contributed to a spate of recent traffic crashes. A few crashes remain under investigation and not yet are reportable.
In the last four days, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports on a total of 20 traffic crashes which injured two people and resulted in three citations. The tally also included seven weather-related crashes and six vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 6:21 a.m. Jan. 23 resulted in two citations to a Fort Atkinson driver — for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, and for failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident.
The incident took place on U.S. Highway 18 at the intersection with State Highway 89.
David Paul Zimmerman, 73, Lake Mills, was operating a 2017 Rambler light pick-up truck when the crash occurred. He was not injured and faces no citations.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Marie Gaffney, 56, who, faces both citations, was operating a 2004 Ford Explorer four-door sport utility vehicle.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the Rambler was eastbound on Highway 18 when the Ford driver pulled out from the stop sign at the intersection on Highway 89.
Zimmerman reportedly swerved his Rambler to the right to minimize the impact. After the initial impact, the Rambler reportedly struck two stop signs before coming to rest in a field.
Gaffney said she thought the Rambler was turning right and failed to yield, the report said.
The incident damaged two signposts owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 23 resulted in "suspected serious injury" to the driver. The incident took place on Rock River Road, .53 mile south of River Valley Road.
Vern J. McLaughlin, 62, Oconomowoc — driving a 2007 four-door Chevrolet Malibu car — was transported via private vehicle to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment following the crash.
The crash report states that the driver failed to negotiate a curve, and the Chevrolet entered the right ditch, struck several small trees, then went down a bank and ended up partly submerged in the Rock River.
Snowy and icy road conditions were potential contributing factors in the crash.
Town of Watertown
A one-vehicle crash at 10:17 p.m. Jan. 23 resulted in "possible injury" to the driver. The incident took place on Beryl Drive, 195 feet east of Witte Lane.
Donavan William Boettcher, 17, was operating a 2006 Pontiac automobile owned by Bradford A. Boettcher of Watertown when the crash occurred.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was westbound on Beryl Drive, near Witte Lane, when the back end of the vehicle spun out on a curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle's trajectory, but to no avail.
Boettcher stated that he did not remember the entire crash, as it all "happened so fast."
Tracks in the snow indicated that the Pontiac had entered the eastbound lane of Beryl Drive and the tracks then turned into sideways "yaw" marks heading from the eastbound to the westbound lanes and then into the ditch.
There, the vehicle struck a utility pole owned by Wisconsin Electric.
Boettcher reported that his head hurt following the crash but otherwise he reported no significant injuries. No ambulance transport was required.
Town of Koshkonong
A two-vehicle crash at 6:34 a.m. Jan. 24 resulted in a citation to a Lake Mills driver for unsafe lane deviation. The incident took place on State Highway 26 southbound, 605 feet north of Koshkonong Lake Road.
Samantha Lynn Lee, 18, was operating a 2006 Pontiac Vibe "carryall," owned by Tawnia L. Lee of Lake Mills, when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Joseph M. Cercole, 56, McHenry, Ill., was operating a 2018 Freightliner semi-truck-tractor with a full trailer. The vehicle was owned by the J. B. Hunt company of Lowell, Ariz.
Cercole received no injury and faces no citation in the crash.
According to the report, both vehicles were southbound on Highway 26. The Vibe driver, in the left lane, reportedly began to lose control of her vehicle on the snowy, slippery pavement.
The Vibe reportedly then side-swiped the semi truck and went on to strike a guardrail on the east side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.