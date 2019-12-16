MADISON – In an effort to increase awareness of a program that provides a quick and reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products and services, Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) has launched a branded apparel and product line featuring items emblazoned with the popular SSfW red, white and yellow logo.
Trademarked by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) in 1983, today nearly 500 businesses are members of the SSfW program. Products showcasing the distinctive logo guarantee at least half of their ingredients, production or processing activities are from Wisconsin.
The logo helps member companies’ products stand out in stores and online, and builds upon Wisconsin’s reputation for providing the finest products and services.
The new line is “another way of building awareness of the Something Special from Wisconsin brand and the hundreds of member companies who are approved to use the logo to promote their products and services,” said Lois Federman, program director. “In addition to point of sales materials which include the logo in forms of stickers, banners, retail danglers, sliders and more, the new branded product line gives everyone another way to support the established program.”
Federman said one of the most exciting aspects of the launch is that funds raised through the sale of branded items go back into the SSfW program to be utilized “to build additional opportunities for member companies — like increased advertising, events, promotions and conferences — anything to help promote the program. It’s a win-win — the new branded products build awareness of the Something Special program and the member companies reap the benefits.”
Consumers interested in purchasing apparel and products with the popular logo can order online at https://www.companycasuals.com/ssfw and have purchases delivered to their door. Initial branded apparel and products include T-shirts and woven shirts, polos and knits, sweatshirts, caps, bags, accessories and products such as tumblers. Apparel is available for purchase in a variety of sizes and colors.
Retailers interested in wholesaling the branded materials can email datcpssfw@wisconsin.gov for information.
Any business, no matter how big or small, can apply to participate in the SSfW program.
In addition to affixing the logo to their products and packaging, SSfW members receive many other benefits including opportunities to participate in events at a reduced or no cost such as the Alice in Dairyland SSfW Holiday Media Campaign, the SSfW Holiday Market, and the Wisconsin State Fair Eats and Treats competition.
For more information about the SSfW program, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com/ or https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/SomethingSpecialFromWisconsin.aspx.
