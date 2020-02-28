JEFFERSON — Animal lovers and foodies alike are invited to a scrumptious spaghetti dinner with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s Spay/Neuter fund.
To aid in the prevention of pet over-population, all of the animals at the Humane Society are spayed or neutered before being made available for adoption. This fundraiser is planned to help offset the cost of these important surgeries.
Bring your friends, family and appetite to the Humane Society on Saturday, April 18, to enjoy a delicious meal and support a great cause.
The “Spay-ghetti and No Balls” fundraising dinner will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the shelter’s Community Education room.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. Beer, wine and soda will be an additional cost.
The cost for adults is $15, while children 12 years and under are $8.
Reservations are recommended. Call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 to reserve a table soon, as space is limited.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
