WHITEWATER — Get your family in the Halloween spirit with the amazing child-friendly production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Young Auditorium in Whitewater.
Ichabod Crane is the new schoolmaster in town, but his snooty cosmopolitan ways rub some of the residents of Sleepy Hollow the wrong way. And … he’s getting awfully close to marrying Katrina Van Tassel, inheriting her father’s farm in the bargain.
To get rid of him, the villagers will make sure that “Icky” meets their local legend — The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow!
This adaptation is a great all-school show, blending the goofy and the spooky, with lots of interactivity for your students (and your staff!). Not too scary for kindergarteners, but still jokey enough for middle-schoolers, this is an ideal introduction to a famous American story and to the possibilities of live performance.
This performance is sponsored by Casey’s General Store. All adult tickets for this performance are $19.50, with children 12 years and under receiving admission for $15.50.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, stop in the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, or call (262) 472-2222.
