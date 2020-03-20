JEFFERSON — March is a special time to recognize the wonderful and unique people that St. Coletta of Wisconsin serves.
Each year, St. Coletta partakes in a variety of activities to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, including a special awareness campaign, banner signing, a custom-designed T-shirt, and a pledge by families, staff, clients and the community at large to be more inclusive in words and actions.
Organizations, Special Olympics and Best Buddies originated the Spread the Word campaign as a global movement to promote inclusion in the workplace, schools and community.
Jim Meier — a community volunteer, former St. Coletta staff member and individual who receives services from St. Coletta — said it best: “See me for me; as your neighbor; as a volunteer; as a co-worker; as your friend.”
Will you commit to being inclusive? Will you take action in your daily life and challenge others to do the same? Will you take the pledge? http://www.spreadtheword.global/.
Join St. Coletta, Special Olympics and Best Buddies to encourage all areas of community inclusion — homes, employment, education, recreation and healthy living.
St. Coletta of Wisconsin — serving Northern Illinois, Brookfield, Jefferson and Waukesha — provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges, and depends on strong community partnerships to carry out its mission with compassion, dignity and respect.
If interested in learning more about St. Coletta of Wisconsin, contact Robin Baker, vice president, at (920) 674-8331, rbaker@stcolettawi.org or visit www.stcolettawi.org.
