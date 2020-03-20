Each year, St. Coletta partakes in a variety of activities to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, including a special awareness campaign, banner signing, a custom-designed T-shirt, and a pledge by families, staff, clients and the community at large to be more inclusive in words and actions. Pictured above, from St. Coletta, are, from left to right — Maria Fritschi, April Frank, Greg Burrill and Andy Pohle.