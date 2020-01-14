JEFFERSON — The Spring Rabies Vaccination Clinic, sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and Badger Veterinary Hospital of Cambridge, will be held at Jefferson County Fair Park on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost is $15 per animal and payment now can be made with cash, check or credit card.
All rabies vaccinations will be valid for one year unless a rabies certificate is provided as proof of a prior vaccination. With a valid rabies certificate, the vaccine will be good for three years.
For the safety of both owners and their pets, cats must be contained in carriers and dogs must be on a leash. Service is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Appointments are not necessary. Any questions may be directed to the Humane Society of Jefferson County at (920) 674-2048.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
