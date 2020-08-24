Members of the Law Enforcement Training Team of Southeastern Wisconsin (LETTSEW) K-9 Foundation recently did a little community service by helping Jansen’s Banquet Hall in Fort Atkinson “catch up” on a little weeding, pruning and landscape cleanup after being “COVID Closed” for a few months. With their efforts complete, Jansen’s will be opening its doors and booking events while staying COVID-compliant. LETTSEW K9 will be holding its sock hop fundraiser Oct. 2 at the hall. Pictured XXX are the LETTSEW K9 team with, in front: owner Connie Jansen, Hunter and Aaron Lefave. Middle row — Donna Schneider, Sarah Josten, Michelle Witte, Connie Repyak and Jaci Hillson. Back row — Paul Essock, Grant Schneider, Tyler Witte and Dennis Hillson. Shown XXX, Grant Schneider helps Aaron and Hunter load weeds onto the truck. Pictured XXX, Connie Repyak, Jaci Hillson and Michelle Witte put the final touches on the entry landscape.
