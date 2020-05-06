WHITEWATER — As part of its ongoing effort to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, SSM Health Dean Medical Group-Whitewater temporarily will be relocating to and working out of the SSM Health Dean Medical Group-Fort Atkinson clinic located at 740 Reena Ave, Fort Atkinson.
Though temporarily working from the Fort Atkinson location, Roberta Wedl, MD, Nathaniel Besch, DO, Tiffany Allen, APNP and Summer Schuler, APNP want to reassure patients that they will continue to strive to provide exceptional service and personalized care.
Patients may schedule appointments with their Whitewater providers at the SSM Health Dean Medical Group-Fort Atkinson location by calling (920) 563-0888. The Fort Atkinson clinic is open Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“Maintaining a strong patient relationship is the goal of all providers and staff during this time of temporary change,” said Dr. Nathaniel Besch. “We sincerely appreciate our patients’ flexibility and understanding.
“We look forward to being back in Whitewater, and will continue to take excellent care of you and your loved ones,” he added.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and SSM Health is evaluating community safety and needs on an ongoing basis.
Staff continually will assess the right time to resume services at this location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.