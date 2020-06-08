WHITEWATER — Beginning June 15, SSM Health Dean Medical Group-Whitewater will resume clinical operations that were relocated temporarily as part of SSM Health’s COVID-19 response.
The clinic is located at 1305 West Main St., Whitewater, where staff and providers are excited to welcome patients both for in-person and telehealth visits.
The community’s patience and understanding over the past several weeks is appreciated as the Whitewater team cared for patients from the Fort Atkinson location.
Know that the health and safety of SSM Health staff, providers, patients and community remains the number-one priority. As services resume and clinics move closer to full operations across the Wisconsin region, all clinics will continue to follow established safety precautions including:
• Visitor restrictions to limit non-essential traffic in facilities.
• Entrance screening for all patients, visitors and staff at facilities.
• Adherence to all Centers for Disease Control guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff.
• Requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter facilities.
• Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes.
• Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing.
• Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing.
Persons who have specific questions about their health or need to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit should call (262) 473-4548.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.