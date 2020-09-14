JEFFERSON — St. Coletta of Wisconsin, a Jefferson-based non-profit for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announces its celebration of National Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Recognition Week, Sept. 13-19. DSPs enable St. Coletta’s most delicate citizens to be an active part of its communities.
DSPs provide personal care, feeding, cooking, cleaning, medication administration, manage finances, transportation to appointments and community events, and are advocates and mentors.
They are on the front lines of keeping individuals safe, healthy and happy while maintaining compassion, dignity and respect.
Approximately 300 people are employed as DSPs at St. Coletta and deliver services to almost 400 individuals with developmental disabilities in Brookfield, Jefferson, Waukesha, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
“Direct support professionals work tirelessly every day administering skilled and compassionate care to individuals with disabilities,” said Ted Behncke, president. “National Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week is a small way to demonstrate our gratitude for what they unselfishly do for so many on a daily basis.”
St. Coletta of Wisconsin thanks all of its Direct Support Professionals for their dedication to the people supported through their services. A number of activities are planned to mark the occasion including cards, gifts and random gift card drawings.
If interested in becoming a Direct Support Professional, visit www.stcolettawi.org or call (920) 674-4330 in Wisconsin or 847-358-3698 in Illinois.
