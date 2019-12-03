Honor roll students for the first trimester at St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson have been named.
Congratulations to the following students!
Highest Honors
Lauren Wessels, Madelynn Kontny and Carrigan Walter.
High Honors
Caylah Boldt, Hannah Behling, Antonia Kuefler, Alexis Merfeld, Mary Worden, Logan Friend, Olivia Rue, Kelsey Gille, Maxwell Jonas, Francis Kuefler, Hilde Rue, Mara Zanin, Nora Congdon, Sofia Unate, Luke Murphy, Alexis Pennybacker and Dakota Friend.
Honors
Kiera Gille, Alex Ehleiter, Sonja Morales, Savanna Hendrickson, Keenan Hendrickson, Amelia Debilzen, Molly Curley, Jonathan Lewis, Ella Last, Angelica Hardwick, Jack Kammer, Hailey Droster, Conor Wirth, Lily Bump, Aiden Wirth, JB Bound and Jacob Ehleiter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.