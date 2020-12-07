St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson will host the Fort Atkinson Community Christmas Day Free Dinner on Dec. 25, offering a free turkey and ham dinner for anyone in the community who might be alone or unable to prepare a meal for the holiday.
This year’s dinner will be made available by car-side pickup or carryout at the church, 1660 Endl Blvd. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the church office at (920) 563-3029. Pickup will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Home deliveries will be available for residents who are unable to leave their homes. To request delivery, call Tom at (920) 988-1280.
Interested volunteers are encouraged to contact Don and Olive Gross at (920) 563-4773.
Cash donations are being sought to purchase pies for the dinner this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, homemade pies cannot be accepted. Contact the church office for more details.
