St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced its honor roll students for this trimester of the 2020-21 school year.
Congratulations to the following students!
Highest Honors
Savanna Hendrickson
Lauren Wessels
Mary Worden
High Honors
Hannah Behling
Kylie Block
Caylah Boldt
Alison Clark
Amelia Debilzen
Hailey Droster
Alex Ehleiter
Logan Friend
Kelsey Gille
Kiera Gille
Angelica Hardwick
Alexandra Jonas
Maxwell Jonas
Jack Kammer
Layla Kohl
Antonia Kuefler
Ella Last
Whitney May
Alexis Merfeld
Sonja Morales
Jameson Stafford
Sophia Ulrich
Lexie Wessels
Conor Wirth
Honors
Jesus Cervantez Cruz
Mariyah Esparza
Lawrence Gonzalez
Liam Grover
Keenan Hendrickson
Bella Hoover
Brayden Kelly
Jonathan Lewis
Olivia Rue
Colton Vosburg
Jennacee Wudtke
