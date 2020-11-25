St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced its honor roll students for this trimester of the 2020-21 school year.

Congratulations to the following students!

Highest Honors

Savanna Hendrickson

Lauren Wessels

Mary Worden

 High Honors

Hannah Behling

Kylie Block

Caylah Boldt

Alison Clark

Amelia Debilzen

Hailey Droster

Alex Ehleiter

Logan Friend

Kelsey Gille

Kiera Gille

Angelica Hardwick

Alexandra Jonas

Maxwell Jonas

Jack Kammer

Layla Kohl

Antonia Kuefler

Ella Last

Whitney May

Alexis Merfeld

Sonja Morales

Jameson Stafford

Sophia Ulrich

Lexie Wessels

Conor Wirth

 Honors

Jesus Cervantez Cruz

Mariyah Esparza

Lawrence Gonzalez

Liam Grover

Keenan Hendrickson

Bella Hoover

Brayden Kelly

Jonathan Lewis

Olivia Rue

Colton Vosburg

Jennacee Wudtke

