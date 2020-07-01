St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced the names of its middle school honor roll students.
Highest Honors students earned a 4.00 and above grade-point average; High Honors students attained a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA; and Honors students achieved a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA.
Congratulations to the following students:
Highest Honors — Hannah Behling, Caylah Boldt, Nora Congdon, Savanna Hendrickson, Maddy Kontny, Hilde Rue, Sophia Unate, Carrigan Walter, Lauren Wessels and Mara Zanin.
High Honors — Amelia Debilzen, Hailey Droster, Dakota Friend, Logan Friend, Kelsey Gille, Kiera Gille, Liam Grover, Keenan Hendrickson, Max Jonas, Annie Kuefler, Francis Kuefler, Ella Last, Alexis Merfeld, Sonja Morales, Luke Murphy, Alexis Pennybacker, Aiden Wirth and Mary Worden.
Honors — Logan Bourke, Lily Bump, Alex Ehleiter, Jacob Ehleiter, Larry Gonzalez, Angelica Hardwick, Jack Kammer, Noah Last and Olivia Rue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.