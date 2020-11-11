JEFFERSON — Students and staff at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson completed a successful first quarter of school on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the school has been open for onsite teaching and learning. As a result of the implementation of and adherence to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, all throughout the school and church campus, classes have been held uninterrupted since Aug. 31.
Principal Bill Bare and his staff hope to keep the school open for as long as possible with the cooperation of parents and families in working together to provide as safe an environment as possible.
There have been some activities that have been postponed until it is deemed safe; however, the administration and staff at St. John the Baptist have expressed their joy and gratitude for the ability to provide not only the traditional academics but also many of the events and experiences that are so enriching for the students.
Student and staff continue to pray together in celebrating weekly all-school Masses with half of the student body participating virtually in the classrooms while others are in church. First Holy Communion was received by the third-graders last month as they were not able to receive the Sacrament last spring as second-graders.
Additionally, the students and staff are able to pray in the new perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel with seating arranged to provide for safe distancing.
Other highlights from the first quarter of school include: Rake-a-Thon (grades 5-8) and Pumpkin Palooza (Pre-K-4); Halloween “Trunk-or-Treat”; fifth-grade fundraiser “Street Treats” to raise money for clean drinking water in Africa; virtual NED show to encourage student engagement and motivation; SJB Student Council meetings with safety protocols in place; and the school-wide voter registration drive and Presidential Election held in the eighth grade classroom on Nov. 3.
There were many other classroom and all-school activities that took place as well with ongoing emphasis on safely having them carried out. As the second quarter of school unfolds, planning continues to provide students with a faith-based, academically-rich program for all.
