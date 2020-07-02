JEFFERSON — As the eighth-graders concluded this historic school year during the pandemic, they were recognized for many of their achievements since September.
The Optimist Club of Jefferson traditionally provides a dinner and award ceremony for students in the School District of Jefferson who have been nominated by their individual schools to receive the Optimist of the Year honor.
Regretfully, due to the pandemic, the Optimists canceled this year’s dinner and, instead, mailed the award certificate and a gift card to this year’s recipients.
St. John the Baptist Catholic School celebrates Ella Dehnert as the honoree for her school. Nominated by teachers Margie Schels, Jacki Haberman and Deborah Aumann, Ella was recognized for her positive attitude, respectful leadership, and her spirit of service for her school and parish community.
Principal Bill Bare expressed his gratitude to Ella for her many contributions to her class and school. Parents, Bethany and Marcus Dehnert, expressed their pride in and gratitude for Ella’s nomination for this honor.
In addition to the Optimist Award, the Jefferson Rotary Club recognized eighth-graders in the school district who have excelled in academics throughout the year and placed in the top 10 percent of their class. St. John the Baptist Catholic School congratulated Leah Worzalla for having achieved this placement as a result of her 4.0-plus grade-point average for each of the first three quarters of this school year.
The daughter of Tammy and Greg Worzalla, Leah consistently has put forth her best efforts in meeting her academic goals through her strong work ethic and passion for learning. The Jefferson Rotarians will hold their annual luncheon and certificate presentations sometime this fall.
Lastly, the entire eighth grade class was honored for a variety of achievements and contributions as a part of the whole-school “virtual” Recognition Program that was shown before school let out.
The traditional Graduation Mass will be held at a later date while special alternative celebrations took place on June 4.
