JEFFERSON — Students and staff at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson celebrated the annual NCEA Principal Appreciation Day on Thursday, Nov. 21. The National Catholic Education Association marks this day each year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving so that all Catholic school communities may express their gratitude to principals.
Students, staff and parents honored Mr. Bill Bare at a special Mass of celebration and thanksgiving. In his second year as school principal, Mr. Bare was thanked and acknowledged for the many things he does in his role as academic and faith leader of the St. John the Baptist Catholic School community.
Father Tom Coyle led the community in expressions of thanks and a special prayer of blessing for Mr. Bare. Following the blessing, Student Council representatives came forward to present heartfelt messages of thanks and love in the form of cards made by students from Pre-K through eighth grade.
On behalf of all students and staff, Mr. Bare was then given additional tokens of appreciation: a coffee mug listing the “ingredients” of a great principal and a knight puppet that represents Mr. Bare’s favorite slogan: “It’s a great day to be a Knight!”
In response to the special blessings and gifts, Mr. Bare expressed his sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the many kindnesses extended to him. With deep emotion, he remarked that he is so thankful to be a member of such a caring and faith-filled community as St. John the Baptist's. And, as school principal, he expressed gratitude for the additional blessing of interacting and working with so many Christ-centered students, staff members, and parents … his SJB Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.