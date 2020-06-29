JEFFERSON — All aboard the Rocky Railway at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson!
This fun-filled Vacation Bible School runs Aug. 3-6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This exciting and interactive experience for all children ages 3 and older is free of charge.
For more information or to register your child, call St. Marks at (920) 674-2370 or email Hope at stm.christianed@yahoo.com.
The public is invited to attend.
