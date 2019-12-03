The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is offering $1,000 scholarships for use during the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Third- and fourth-year college students pursuing a dairy-related or food science degree at one of Wisconsin’s four-year universities are eligible to apply. Applicants will be evaluated on involvement and leadership in dairy-related activities, scholastic achievement and career objectives.
Finalists will be interviewed in April, with the recipients to be recognized at the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair.
The application is available at http://wistatefair.com/competitions/dairy-promo-board/.
Application deadline is Friday, March 20.
For more information, contact Katy Katzman at katzman@idcnet.com.
